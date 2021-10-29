ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $22,488.96 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 329,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,833,871. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 223.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 908,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,700 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

