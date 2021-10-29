Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $1.11 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.