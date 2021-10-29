CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Securities

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

NYSE:COR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,022. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

