Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

