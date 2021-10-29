Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,241,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,107,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 737,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,867,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 854,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

