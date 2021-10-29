Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $433.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.95.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

