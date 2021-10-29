Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion and a PE ratio of -11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

