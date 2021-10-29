Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,501,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 386,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

