Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.17.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $293.17 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.77 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.