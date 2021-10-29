Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $35.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

