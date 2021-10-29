Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

