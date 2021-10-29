Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

