Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Down 1.2%

Coronado Global Resources, Inc. (OTC:CODQL)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Coronado Global Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Coronado Global Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and production of metallurgical coals. The firm operates mines and has development projects in Queensland, Australia; and in Virginia and West Virginia, United States. It operates through the Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier business segments.

