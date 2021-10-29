Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costamare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

