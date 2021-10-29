Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $13.90. Costamare shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 13,083 shares.

The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

