Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Get Covanta alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.