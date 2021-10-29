CPChain (CPC) One Day Volume Hits $401,335.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $3.10 million and $401,335.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00304346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

