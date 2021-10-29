Craig Hallum Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $186.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 119,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

