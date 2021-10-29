Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $63,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 50.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of argenx by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $280.83 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

