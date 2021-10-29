Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 223,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 806,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

