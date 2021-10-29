Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$9.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.04.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.60. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

