Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $8.38. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 32,142 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of 291.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

