Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post sales of $554.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.40 million. Crocs posted sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 268.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $892,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 179.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $51,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

