CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,807. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $319.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.