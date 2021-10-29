CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTS. Cowen downgraded CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

