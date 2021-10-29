CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.22 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

NYSE CTS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.62. 170,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. CTS has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Cowen cut CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.