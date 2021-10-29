CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.41

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 6589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
