CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.41

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 6589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

