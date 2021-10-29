Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 55,936 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 641.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $321.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

