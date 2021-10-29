Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 76,067 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

