Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,585 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of APA worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $38,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

