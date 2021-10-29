Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,494,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

