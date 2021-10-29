Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,989 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.95.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $710.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.85. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

