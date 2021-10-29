CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $296,231.21 and $15.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $38.89 or 0.00062898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.