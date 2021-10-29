Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 436.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,353.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cummins by 30.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

CMI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.35. 7,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

