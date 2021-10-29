Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 12 5 0 2.16 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.00 $1.33 billion $2.64 13.15 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.44, indicating that its stock price is 3,544% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing. The company was founded by Jon Pevzner on July 29, 1995 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.