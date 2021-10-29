Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.80.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.