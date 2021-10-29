Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.80.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

