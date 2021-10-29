Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 369,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

