CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 11.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.79% of CyberArk Software worth $91,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,602. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

