CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.38.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

