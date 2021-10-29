CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.03-4.08 EPS.

Shares of CONE opened at $82.05 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

