DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.
Shares of NCR opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
