DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

