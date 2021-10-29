DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.73. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NYSE:WAL opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

