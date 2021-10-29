Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

