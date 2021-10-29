Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dana by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.