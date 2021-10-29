DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $2.54 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $93.48 million and $3.26 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

