Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,585.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

HIVE stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

