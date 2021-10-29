Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $187.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

