Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

