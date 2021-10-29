Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 141.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,952.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.