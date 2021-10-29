Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $191,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,046,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,628,976. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.